Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EYPT opened at $8.80 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

