Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,734,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,259,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,595,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 897,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,245,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after acquiring an additional 811,185 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SPNT opened at $13.24 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.94.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

