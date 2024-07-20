Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Allegion by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Allegion Stock Down 2.6 %

Allegion stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.97. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

