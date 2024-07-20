Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

Crane NXT Trading Up 2.2 %

CXT stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.