Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Price Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $121.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. Analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.