Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 5,228 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,730,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 736,345 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,155,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,180,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Price Performance

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.82 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.50% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

