Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 136,235 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

