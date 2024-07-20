Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

