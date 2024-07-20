Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after buying an additional 3,705,389 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

CRGY stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -239.99%.

Crescent Energy Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

