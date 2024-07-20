Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in AerCap by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AerCap by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 65,082 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in AerCap by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

AerCap Trading Down 0.8 %

AER opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

