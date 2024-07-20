Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 288,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 64,819 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after acquiring an additional 64,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

