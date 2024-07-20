Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 4,580 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

