Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 5,275 Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,733,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,515,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $54.73 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 47.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $30,232.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

