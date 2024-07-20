Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 5,514 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 94,704 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,182.8% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 117,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 108,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.38. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949 over the last ninety days. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

