Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 7,487 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 658,069 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $13,718,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,887,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,887,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,206.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $44,206.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,597 shares of company stock worth $821,939 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Get Our Latest Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FDMT opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.