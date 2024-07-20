Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

