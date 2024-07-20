Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in GATX were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 155.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX stock opened at $143.23 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.93.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

