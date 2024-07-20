Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $84,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,369,879.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,704.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Down 1.2 %

Shutterstock stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

