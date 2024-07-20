Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 82.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,930 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 216,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,832,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.30.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,429,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,736,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

