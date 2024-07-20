Entropy Technologies LP Has $231,000 Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paysafe by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Paysafe by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 112,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Paysafe by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSFE. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.01.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of PSFE opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. Analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Stories

