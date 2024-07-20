Entropy Technologies LP Invests $268,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 101.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 437,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 220,763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,613,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.60 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

