Entropy Technologies LP Invests $272,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNF. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $185.30 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total transaction of $1,746,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,808 shares of company stock worth $4,535,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

