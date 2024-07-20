Entropy Technologies LP Invests $308,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,432,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 77,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,422,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 324,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

