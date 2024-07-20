Entropy Technologies LP Invests $311,000 in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCP. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at $39,510,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at $39,510,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,170 shares of company stock worth $12,824,841. Insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.33. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

