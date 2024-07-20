Entropy Technologies LP Invests $314,000 in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veritex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,853,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 305,980 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after acquiring an additional 93,753 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veritex by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after acquiring an additional 245,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.38. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

