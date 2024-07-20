Entropy Technologies LP Invests $322,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

