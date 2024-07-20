Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,685 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,864,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $572.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

