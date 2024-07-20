Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $258,000 Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Macquarie started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $118.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $124.29.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.