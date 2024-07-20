Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $311,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $357.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.13. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.68 and a 1-year high of $749.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.83.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

