Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,279,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,035,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,708,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,259,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CPAY opened at $291.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.91.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

