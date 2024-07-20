Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $106.33.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

