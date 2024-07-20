Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI in the third quarter worth $259,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 94.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $139.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.22 and a 200-day moving average of $142.56. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $149.20. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

