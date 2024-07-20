Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

SMART Global Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

