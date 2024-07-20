Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

