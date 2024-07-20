Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 203 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 506,992 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

