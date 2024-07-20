Entropy Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $263,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,174 shares in the company, valued at $12,451,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of SG opened at $24.20 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Sweetgreen’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sweetgreen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.