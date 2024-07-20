Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 29,835 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $4,069,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 52.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

