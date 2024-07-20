Entropy Technologies LP Sells 1,664 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.71 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.37.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

