Entropy Technologies LP Sells 18,533 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 123,041 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $915,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 773,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 170,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 180,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 48,323 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.