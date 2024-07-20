Entropy Technologies LP Sells 4,068 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,303 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,535,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,735,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $957,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,773,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,158,410.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 881,678 shares of company stock worth $24,491,344 over the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

