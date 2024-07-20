Entropy Technologies LP Sells 431 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $392.98 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

