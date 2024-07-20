Entropy Technologies LP Sells 6,353 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in 89bio were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of ETNB opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

