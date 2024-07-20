Entropy Technologies LP Sells 8,585 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. CWM LLC lifted its position in Monro by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Monro by 129,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monro by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

