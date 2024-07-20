Entropy Technologies LP Takes $249,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Insider Activity

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUM

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.