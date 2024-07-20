Entropy Technologies LP Takes $249,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $102,000.
Summit Materials Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUM
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Materials
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.