Entropy Technologies LP Takes $295,000 Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $26,064,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $13,816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $8,330,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $5,613,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Insider Transactions at LivaNova

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get Our Latest Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.