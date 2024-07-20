Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after buying an additional 404,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO opened at $46.61 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.47) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

See Also

