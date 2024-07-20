Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter worth $206,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter worth $272,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.15). Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

