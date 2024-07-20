Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,052 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.