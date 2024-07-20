Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 25.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,941 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

