Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,904,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $118,665,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $221.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.